Digital Media Stocks To Research – February 03rd

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, BCE, Magnite, and Nexstar Media Group are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are publicly traded companies that operate in the digital media industry, which includes companies involved in the creation, distribution, and monetization of digital content such as videos, music, games, and advertising through online platforms and services. Investors in digital media stocks are looking to capitalize on the growth of digital consumption and advertising revenue in an increasingly interconnected, online world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.75. 20,465,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,104,445. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $117.82.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $440.85. 1,178,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $634.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.99.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,470. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

BCE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 1,180,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,476. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.93, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Magnite stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. 661,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,916. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of NXST traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.00. 69,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,395. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

