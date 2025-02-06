Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.