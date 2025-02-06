Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7,076.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $29,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 850,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,751,000 after buying an additional 97,094 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

