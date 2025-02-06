Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.63 and last traded at $185.54, with a volume of 341913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.15.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,206,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
