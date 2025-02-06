Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 848831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. The stock has a market cap of C$466.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.91.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.