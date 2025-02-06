Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.01 and last traded at $53.75. 1,884,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,281,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 201.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 170,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

