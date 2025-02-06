DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading 4.3% Higher – What’s Next?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51. 135,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 213,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

