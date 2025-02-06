Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 35.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

