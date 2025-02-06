DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.350 EPS.
Shares of DXC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 795,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,356. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $24.83.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
