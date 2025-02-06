Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 164721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.