Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.77. 957,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,685,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DYN. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $65,632.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,382.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $40,914.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,433.36. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,071 shares of company stock worth $606,476. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

