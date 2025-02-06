E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Acquires 2,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 38.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $83.90 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.