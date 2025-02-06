E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Buys 5,500 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,462,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 253,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IPG opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

