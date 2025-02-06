E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $1.31 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.62 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

