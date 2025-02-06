E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Purchases 800 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after acquiring an additional 248,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,062,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after buying an additional 2,648,024 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 20.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,595,000 after buying an additional 202,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,152,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,438,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

Shares of BIIB opened at $145.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.71 and a 12-month high of $246.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.18.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

