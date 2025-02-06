E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 216.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,510.78. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,032,726. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

