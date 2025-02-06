E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Twilio by 67.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $3,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 167.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 0.7 %

TWLO opened at $146.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.42. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

