E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $172.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

