Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$185.21 and last traded at C$185.21, with a volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$182.20.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$165.40.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

About Economic Investment Trust

In other Economic Investment Trust news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited bought 300 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$164.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,200.00. Corporate insiders own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

