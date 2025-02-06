Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,430 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

