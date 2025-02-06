Electroneum Market Capitalization Reaches $41.33 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $41.33 million and approximately $711,628.71 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00000895 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
