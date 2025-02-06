Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $402.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.31.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

