Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $872.66 and last traded at $876.52. 2,235,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,781,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $842.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $830.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $786.57 and a 200 day moving average of $843.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

