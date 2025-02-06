Elm3 Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $688.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $666.34 and a 200 day moving average of $632.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.