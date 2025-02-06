Elm3 Financial Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,951,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,702,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 107.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 490,986 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,019,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,641,000 after buying an additional 355,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

