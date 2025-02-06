Elm3 Financial Group LLC Invests $357,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.