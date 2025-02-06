Elm3 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
