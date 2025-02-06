Elm3 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.