Elm3 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,623 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

