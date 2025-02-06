Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.97%. Embecta updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.
Embecta Trading Down 3.5 %
EMBC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 276,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. Embecta has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
