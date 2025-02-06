Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Up 9% – What’s Next?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.46. 287,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 286,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Emerita Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

