Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45 to $3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +1 to +2% yr/yr or $2.916 billion to $2.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. 35,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 155.40% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

In other news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

