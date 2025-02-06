Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.98. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,054,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,125,389.75. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 24.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Enova International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

