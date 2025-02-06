Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

EPD opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

