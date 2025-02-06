Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance
EPD opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $34.63.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
