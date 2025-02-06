Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Get Envista alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Envista

Envista Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE NVST traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,756. Envista has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Creative Planning boosted its position in Envista by 116.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Envista by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 69.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.