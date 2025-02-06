Envista (NYSE:NVST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. Envista updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 4,921,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Envista has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $24.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

