Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners raised Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $20.58 on Monday. Envista has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $43,262,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,559,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Envista by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,497,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 1,182,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 26.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,971,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,480,000 after buying an additional 830,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth $14,965,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

