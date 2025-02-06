Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.330-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.250-7.650 EPS.
Equifax Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of EFX stock opened at $270.35 on Thursday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.
In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.
