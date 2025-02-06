Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%.
Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of EQNR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $23.11. 6,168,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,891. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $29.32.
Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 35.89%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
