Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $23.11. 6,168,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,891. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 35.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

