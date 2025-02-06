Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fabrinet Q2 Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.29.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $214.08 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $281.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

