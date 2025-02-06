Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Q1 Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.95.

GOOGL opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

