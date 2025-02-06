Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,446 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

