Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

