Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 550,282.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,978 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,104,000 after buying an additional 553,529 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 951,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 318,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 145,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,263,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 92,448 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

