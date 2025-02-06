Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JIRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,821,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

