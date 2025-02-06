Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $277.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $229.47 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.