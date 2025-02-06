Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 552 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 478,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 123,324 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 98,725 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,538,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

