Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.16 or 0.00020619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $136.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97,692.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00105677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.37 or 0.00329662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.68 or 0.00231809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00010109 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,644,631 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

