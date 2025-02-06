Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.