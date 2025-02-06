Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

EVBN stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $243.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

