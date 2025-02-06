Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06. 548,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 922,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Evolus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Evolus Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 65.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

